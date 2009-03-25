Durable Goods Orders Actually Increase, Futures Up

Another tiny nugget of good news to add to the list. Durable Goods orders in February, which were expected to decline by 2.5%, actually ticked up by 3.4%. That’s a huge change from last month, which was changed to an adjusted decline of over 7.3% in January.



That’s just one point of course, and February could always be revised downward. But in the meantime, we’ll take it. And Dow futures are up over 30 pts.

