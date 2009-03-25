Durable Goods Orders Actually Increase, Futures Up

Joe Weisenthal

Another tiny nugget of good news to add to the list. Durable Goods orders in February, which were expected to decline by 2.5%, actually ticked up by 3.4%. That’s a huge change from last month, which was changed to an adjusted decline of over 7.3% in January.

That’s just one point of course, and February could always be revised downward. But in the meantime, we’ll take it. And Dow futures are up over 30 pts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.