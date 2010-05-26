Durable Goods Orders 'Beats' Expectations, But Once You Factor Out Transport, It Was A Huge Miss

Durable goods orders in April grew by 2.9% vs. 1.5% expected, but ex-Transportation fell by 1% vs. expected growth of 0.7%.



Given the volatility of transport orders caused by companies such as Boeing (BA), the overall report is a ‘miss’.

—

New Orders. New orders for manufactured durable goods in April increased $5.6 billion or 2.9 per cent to $193.9 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This was the fourth increase in the last five months and followed a slight March decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 1.0 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders increased 3.4 per cent. Transportation equipment, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, had the largest increase, $7.0 billion or 16.1 per cent to $50.7 billion. This was due to nondefense aircraft and parts which increased $7.3 billion.

See the official release here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.