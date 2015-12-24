Durable goods orders were flat in November

Durable goods orders were lacklustre in November.

Total orders saw no growth. However, this was better than the 0.6% month-over-month decline estimated by economists.

Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, or core capex, fell 0.4%. This was weaker than the 0.2% decline expected.

“The durables report suggested that investment activity could remain a drag on growth heading into year-end,” TD’s Gennadiy Goldberg said.

