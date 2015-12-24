Durable goods orders were flat in November

Durable goods orders were lacklustre in November.
Total orders saw no growth. However, this was better than the 0.6% month-over-month decline estimated by economists.
Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, or core capex, fell 0.4%. This was weaker than the 0.2% decline expected.
“The durables report suggested that investment activity could remain a drag on growth heading into year-end,” TD’s Gennadiy Goldberg said.
NOW WATCH: Jim Cramer blasts the Fed’s Bullard and Lockhart for ‘not caring about the facts’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.