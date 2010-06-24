Durable Goods Beat Expectations

U.S. durable goods orders in May fell 1.1% vs. a 1.3% expected drop. Ex-transportation, durable goods orders rose 0.9% vs. an expected 1.3% increase, thus they came in below expectations on this adjusted metric.



defence seems to have made a large contribution ot new orders:

Census Bureau:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May decreased $2.2 billion or 1.1 per cent to $192.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease followed five consecutive monthly increases including a 3.0 per cent April increase.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders decreased 1.1 per cent. Transportation equipment, down three of the last four months, had the largest decrease, $3.5 billion or 6.9 per cent to $46.9 billion. This was led by nondefense aircraft and parts which decreased $3.0 billion.

Key issue to highlight — Once you strip out transportation (which is volatile, driven by chunky activity) and defence (which is a lower quality, less economically productive form of activity), other parts of the economy show a mixed picture.

There was a large 5.6% increase in Machinery orders from April to May, but just a 0.1% increase in Computers and Electronic Products. New orders for Non-defence Capital Goods fell 2.8%.

See the full release below.

Vincent Fernando Durable Goods May 2010



