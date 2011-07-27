Futures Lower After Dreadful Durable Goods Number

Photo: Boeing

Horrible durable goods number…Analysts had expected growth of 0.3%. Instead we got a decline of 2.1%.



In the previous month we sow GROWTH of 1.9%, so this is a huge turnaround.

Ex-transport, growth was just 0.1% vs. expectations of 0.5% growth.

This all sets up ominously for this Friday’s advance look at Q2 GDP.

Futures are lower in the pre-market.

