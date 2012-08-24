Durable Goods Jump 4.2% In July

Workers build a Ford Focus on the assembly line at Ford Motor Co.’s Wayne Michigan Assembly Plant.

UPDATE:Orders for durable goods in the United States advanced $9.4 billion, or 4.2 per cent, in July, as sales of aircrafts boosted the headline figures.



However, when stripping out the transportation sector, orders fell 0.4 per cent. That missed economist expectations for a 0.5 per cent gain.

Orders of non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft also fell, down 3.4 per cent. That follows a revised 2.7 per cent decline in June.

Minutes away from the last economic data point of the week: the July U.S. Durable Goods report.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast orders advanced 2.5 per cent during the month, ahead of the revised 1.3 per cent gain seen in June.

If that holds, it would represent the highest increase in orders since December 2011.

Excluding transportation, orders are expected to rise 0.5 per cent.

The report is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

