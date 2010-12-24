The Jobless Claims, Durable Goods, Spending, And Income Blizzard Is Out!

The numbers:



Personal income beats expectations with a 0.3% gain vs. 0.2% expected.

Spending was up 0.4% vs. 0.5% expectations. Previous month was revised higher.

Jobless claims of 420,000 is slightly better than expected, and exactly in line with last week.

Headline durable goods was much weaker than expected at -1.5%, but core durable goods was WAY better than expected.



Bottom line: overall fine. Nothing remarkable or market moving in the end.

Background: This is it! The big data dump we’ve all been waiting for.

Let’s just do real fast the expectations for all the numbers:

Initial claims: Expectations are for 424K, up from 420K last week.

November personal income expected to rise 0.2%, compared to 0.5% last month. Spending in November is expected to have grown 0.5% (this is crucial!).

Durable goods ex-transport are expected to have grown 0.8% (including transport look for a big slide thanks to the timing of Boeing sales).

