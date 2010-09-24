Durable Goods Orders Very Strong In August (Ex-Autos)

The number: Ex-auto, the durable goods came in at 2.0%, which is well ahead of expectations.



On the other hand, with autos, things were a bit weaker than expectations.

Stocks are still looking for a good opening.

Background: Durable goods orders are forecast to shrink 1.4% in August, compared to 0.4% growth in July.

Bear in mind, a lot of August data has proven to be soft.

Ex-autos, the growth is expected to hit 0.6%.

