DURABLE GOODS ORDERS UNEXPECTEDLY CLIMB

Defence capital goods orders climbed 39% in March, leading the headline reading higher. Computers shipments were also up double digits at 10%. Nondefense aircraft and parts orders fell most at -4.1%.

“Moderate rates of business investment remain in place,” Barclays said in a note. “Despite core orders and shipments coming in slightly better than our forecast, the April durable goods report left our GDP tracking estimates unchanged at 3.1% q/q (saar) for Q2 and -0.6% q/q (saar) for Q1.”

Headline reading: 0.8% Consensus: -0.7% March revised: 3.6%

Ex-transportation: 0.1% Consensus: 0.0% March revised: 2.9%

Nondefense capital goods orders:

-1.2% Consensus: -0.3% March revised: 4.7%

Nondefense capital goods orders ex-aircraft: -0.4% Consensus: -0.2% March revised: 2.1%

