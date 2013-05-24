Here Comes Durable Goods Orders...

boeingmedia.comDespite the recent jitteriness in markets, data in the US has been pretty solid.



Yesterday, for example, all 5 US datapoints beat expectations.

The last big datapoint of the week is US Durable Goods orders, which come out at 8:30 AM ET.

Analysts expect a 1.6% increase from the previous month, per Yahoo Finance.

Excluding transportation, growth is expected to be 0.5%.

We’ll have the number here LIVE.

