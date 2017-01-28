Durable goods orders disappoint

The latest reading of durable goods orders from the Commerce Department fell short of expectations.
The reading for the month of December fell by 0.4% month-over-month, much lower than the 2.5% growth that economists were expecting.
Core durable goods, excluding autos and transportation equipment, rose 0.5%, right in line with expectations. Excluding defence goods, orders rose 1.7%, ahead of the 0.2% that economists were anticipating.
The reading on orders for long-lasting goods bounced back slightly after falling by 4.6% in November, with core goods staying steady at 0.5% growth.
