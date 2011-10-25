Another Big Industrial Company Reports Killer Earnings

Photo: DuPont

Yesterday it was Caterpillar that reported strong earnings and a great outlook.Today? Chemical company DuPont.



The company earned $0.69/share, well ahead of estimates of $.56.

And its outlook is very nice:

Given the strong performance in the third quarter, the company has raised its expectations for full-year 2011 earnings to a range of $3.97 to $4.05 per share excluding significant items. This moves the range to the upper half of the company’s previous guidance of $3.90 to $4.05 per share. Expectations for the fourth quarter include slowing global growth, some destocking, and the recognition that a portion of Agriculture sales in Latin America was shifted to the third quarter by the early start of the planting season.

