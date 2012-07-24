Chemical Giant DuPont Expects Earnings To Come In At The Low End Of Guidance

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Global chemical giant DuPont just released its Q2 financial results.The company announced adjusted EPS of $1.48, which was better than the $1.46 expected by analysts.



Revenue climbed 7 per cent year-over-year to $11.0 billion, thanks to 11 per cent growth from developing markets. Analysts were looking for $11.2 billion.

“Our agriculture, food and bioscience businesses are performing exceptionally well globally, and our advanced materials businesses are achieving solid results despite slower growth in some key markets and continued weakness in Europe,” said CEO Ellen Kullman.

However, guidance may be giving investors and analysts pause.

“DuPont expects full-year earnings to be toward the lower end of its existing outlook range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share, excluding significant items, due to uncertainties associated with macros and currency as well as a higher tax rate related to earnings mix. Prior year earnings were $3.93 per share on a comparable basis.”

Here’s a break down of what they sold during the quarter:

