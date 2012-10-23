DuPont's Earnings Report Is One Of The Ugliest We've Seen Yet

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earnings from industrial chemical company Dupont were terrible.EPS of 44 was three cents behind expectations..



Revenue was well below expectations of $8.14 billion

Some bullet points:

Third-quarter sales from continuing operations were $7.4 billion or 9 per cent below last year, primarily reflecting volume declines in Electronics & Communications and Performance Chemicals, particularly in Asia Pacific. Company sales reflect 5 per cent lower volume, 4 per cent negative currency impact and a 1 per cent net reduction from portfolio changes, which were partly offset by 1 per cent higher local prices.

DuPont expects its full-year 2012 earnings from continuing operations, excluding significant items, to be in a range of $3.25 to $3.30 per share. Prior-year earnings were $3.55 per share on a comparable basis.

Plus there will be 1500 layoffs.

The company has commenced a restructuring plan to increase productivity, enhance competitiveness and accelerate growth. The plan will deliver pre-tax cost savings of about $450 million ($300 million in 2013) by eliminating corporate costs supporting Performance Coatings and taking additional cost-cutting actions to improve competitiveness. The restructuring plan includes eliminating about 1,500 positions globally in the next 12-18 months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.