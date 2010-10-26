This Is The Best News From DuPont's Blistering Q3 Earnings

DuPont just beat estimates for revenue and earnings and it lifted its outlook, and shares of the chemical-maker are rising pre-market.



Here’s the good news. This isn’t just your typical multi-national, emerging-markets growth story.

The scene in the US looks pretty positive… Strong growth AND pricing power. No sign of a double dip here.

