This Is The Best News From DuPont's Blistering Q3 Earnings

DuPont just beat estimates for revenue and earnings and it lifted its outlook, and shares of the chemical-maker are rising pre-market.
Here’s the good news. This isn’t just your typical multi-national, emerging-markets growth story.
The scene in the US looks pretty positive… Strong growth AND pricing power. No sign of a double dip here.
