Falcons corner Dunta Robinson has been hit with a $40,000 fine for launching himself helmet-first at the head of Eagles receiver Jeremy Maclin last night.He will not be suspended.



Last season, Robinson was fined $50,000 for a similar hit on Desean Jackson.

