Dunkin' Doughnuts wants to build a better egg to win the fast-food breakfast battles

Dunkin’ Doughnuts wants to create a tastier egg.

On Thursday, the coffee-and-doughnut chain said it would soon launch a test of a better-tasting egg, reports The Street.

Currently, Dunkin’ Doughnut’s eggs are a somewhat complicated creation, containing real egg, but reformulated to create disks that can be easily heated and served on a breakfast sandwich. The company’s fried egg contains 12 ingredients. The egg white patty contains more than 20 (including cheese and vegetables mixed into the disk).

Dunkin’ Doughnuts has been investing in higher-quality fare, as competitors from Starbucks to McDonald’s have worked to elevate their food and beverage offerings. In June, Dunkin’ launched cold brew iced coffee, a rare craft beverage on the chain’s menu.

The company reported on Thursday that Dunkin’ Doughnuts same-store sales grew 0.5% in the second quarter. The company reported net sales increased 2.3% from the prior year to $216.3 million, missing analyst expectations of $220.2 million.

