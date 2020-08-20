Dunkin' is rolling out oat milk at locations across America, and people are celebrating

Mario Tama/Getty Images Oat milk is now on the menu at Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ is adding oat milk to the menu at locations across the US, the chain announced on Wednesday.

The company is also launching a new Iced Oatmilk Latte.

Dunkin’ began serving oat milk in certain stores in California in January, and had originally planned to launch the dairy alternative across the US this spring.

The doughnut-and-coffee chain said it will add “vegan-friendly, gluten-free oatmilk” to menus on Wednesday. The chain is also launching a new Iced Oatmilk Latte. In addition to the new latte, oat milk can be used in any beverage, but will cost customers extra.

Dunkin’s oat milk is produced through a partnership with Planet Oat.

Dunkin’ began serving oat milk at some locations in California in January. The chain planned to launch the dairy-free option across the US in the spring, but delayed the launch until now.

“Dunkin’ is proud to stand apart as the brand that democratizes trends and finds new and innovative ways to keep Americans running,” Jill Nelson, Dunkin’s vice president of marketing strategy, said in a statement. “Bringing Planet Oat Oatmilk to Dunkin’ locations across the country is another way we are reinforcing our commitment to providing guests with more choices to customise their favourite coffee and espresso drinks.”

People have been celebrating the arrival of the dairy alternative on social media.

GOOD MORNING ONLY TO OATMILK NOW BEING AT DUNKIN I LOVE YIU DUNKIN pic.twitter.com/p4w3O22zpu — ☾ hannah rat (@hannah_unlost) August 19, 2020

dunkin’ is gonna serve OAT MILK??? im coming home baby — gene parmesan (@NarioKart) August 14, 2020

Dunkin has oat milk I could cry pic.twitter.com/Y4npAXwBVN — quarantine justine (@justinesounds) August 16, 2020

Vegan customers are especially excited about the arrival of oat milk, with the news carrying special significance with the recent loss of potatoes from Taco Bell’s menu.

Vegans lost potatoes at Taco Bell but found oat milk at Dunkin’ and somehow that was everything pic.twitter.com/CXjAmgtCrp — bailey (@baytato) August 18, 2020

I heard that Dunkin is getting oat milk and after Taco Bell removing fiesta potatoes from the menu I really need this win — Kate Wehby (@katewehby) August 18, 2020

Dunkin’ is launching oat milk on the same day as the return of the chain’s fall menu, including its Pumpkin Spice Latte. The August 19 start to PSL season is the chain’s earliest ever debut of the drink, according to the company.

