I tried Dunkin's new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, and I thought it was better than Starbucks' PSL

Meredith Cash/INSIDER INSIDER got an early taste of Dunkin’s newest offering at a location in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood that had been transformed into a ‘Pumpkin” store for the day.

For as long as I can remember, the fall season has been characterised by changing leaves, chunky sweaters, Ugg boots, and, of course, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

But this year, there’s a new player in the world of autumn-themed drinks and I, for one, will be taking my business down the road to Dunkin’.

Last week, the coffee giant announced a new lineup of fall foods and beverages that includes the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, an obvious attempt to rival Starbucks’ PSLs in the form of pumpkin and cinnamon-flavored espresso topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar dust.

Dunkin’s pumpkin lineup isn’t slated to hit stores until August 21, but I had a chance to sample the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte a week early

On Wednesday I made the trek from INSIDER’s headquarters in Manhattan’s Financial District to a Dunkin’ location in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood, which had been transformed into a “Pumpkin'” store for the day.

Read more: Watch out Starbucks, Dunkin’s new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte is set to rival the PSL this fall

Meredith Cash/INSIDER Cuppy, one of Dunkin’s mascots, greets visitors at a Hell’s Kitchen location.

I gave Cuppy, Dunkin’s hot drink mascot, a high five as I headed inside, then waited as the barista prepared an iced Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte for me.

The store was one of eight locations across the country giving customers free small pumpkin coffees throughout the day, but it wasn’t inordinately crowded when I went in around 10:30 a.m.

The barista finished making my specialty drink, which was topped with a perfect dollop of whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Meredith Cash/INSIDER An expertly prepared iced Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

I found a straw, made my way outside, and took my first gulp.

The Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte was sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. The cinnamon perfectly complemented the hints of pumpkin, and the entire ensemble boasted a creamy, rich feel.

It was perfect.

Meredith Cash/INSIDER Me, enjoying the drink immensely.

In my opinion, Dunkin’s take on pumpkin-flavored lattes is tastier than the PSL

Like everyone else in America, I’ve been deprived of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the better part of a year now, so it’s difficult to directly compare Dunkin’s newest addition to Starbucks’ heavy hitter.

Still, I can’t remember ever liking the PSL quite as much as I enjoyed Dunkin’s Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte (CSPSL, perhaps?), which I sucked down at record speed despite the fact that I had ordered a large.

Over time, the whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon sugar melted into the drink to create a seamless blend of coffee and cream. I couldn’t get enough.

Meredith Cash/INSIDER Cuppy and I pose for a photo with the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

I posed for a photo with Cuppy before heading back to INSIDER’s office with my nearly-empty Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte cup in tow. I raved to everyone about just how good “Dunkin’s crack at the PSL” really was, even going so far as to declare it better than the Starbucks original that has amassed a cult following unlike any other.

Now the only thing left to do is count the hours until the CSPSL hits Dunkin’ stores on Wednesday. I’ve already resolved to be first in line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.