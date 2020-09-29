Dunkin' is giving away coffee for National Coffee Day — here's how to get some

- Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all customers on Tuesday, September 29.
- You can get your free drink with any purchase.
- Customers are limited to only one cup of free coffee.
- Nitro cold brew and cold brew coffees are not included in the deal, and extras like espresso shots, flavours, and dairy alternatives could cost more.
- The deal is part of National Coffee Day, which Dunkin’ renamed National Dunkin’ Day.
- “For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’ … there is simply no other coffee choice,” Drayton Martin, Dunkin’s vice president of brand stewardship, said in a statement.
- Other chains with deals for National Coffee Day include Krispy Kreme, which is offering a free coffee and a free doughnut, and Starbucks, which is offering a free-drink deal on its mobile app.
- The pandemic-induced recession has helped persuade fast-food chains to roll out deals to win over budget shoppers, and the rest of 2020 is likely to bring more free food and discounts for customers.
