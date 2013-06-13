Dunkin' doughnuts Will Reward The Employee Who Endured An Epic Customer Rant

The Dunkin’ doughnuts employee who was subjected to a rant by an angry customer Monday will be recognised for his professionalism, according to a tweet from the company:



@grumpyhaus We’re proud of how r crew member handled this situation. The franchise owner of the restaurant plans 2 recognise the crew member — Dunkin’ doughnuts (@DunkinDonuts) June 11, 2013

A video of the customer’s meltdown, in which she tried to get free food after claiming she didn’t get a receipt for a previous order, quickly went viral this week.

It’s unclear exactly how the company will reward the employee, 18-year-old Abid Adar. The company did not immediately respond to our request for comment, and the Ft. Lauderdale franchise could not comment directly on the situation.

Gawker reported that Adar is interested in becoming a doctor.

An Indiegogo campaign has also been launched to raise money for the 18-year-old.

The customer’s tirade was capped off with a number of racial slurs and a threat to blow up the planet from Mars. Warning: it’s NSFW because of profanity and racial slurs:

