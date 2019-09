Last Monday night at 8:10 PM, a group of teenagers trashed a Dunkin’ doughnuts in Manhattan’s West Village.



Throwing furniture and helping themselves to doughnuts and drinks, the hooligans caused about $2,500 worth of damage, according to NY Daily News. The NYPD are investigating.

Here’s a video:

