This Map Shows Where Starbucks And Dunkin' Doughnuts Dominate

Dunkin Doughnuts and Starbucks compete for consumers.

Some people are evangelical about getting their coffee at Starbucks, and others prefer Dunkin Doughnuts’ brand of coffee.

But often, it comes down to location.

The map below, found on Reddit, shows the distribution of the two business throughout the United States.

According to the map, Dunkin Doughnuts is primarily an East coast phenomenon. Starbucks is more prevalent on the Pacific coast, especially near its native town, Seattle.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts has recently announced that it plans to open 200 shops in California in the next five years, which means that this map might be drastically different in the near future.

