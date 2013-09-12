This Map Shows How Dunkin' Doughnuts Is Creeping Toward California

Dunkin’ Doughnuts is aiming to more than double its U.S. footprint.

The brand has said it wants to open 15,000 stores by 2020. It currently has 7,000 stores.

Dunkin’ is nearly ubiquitous in Eastern cities like New York and Boston.

But it’s been slowly expanding West, eventually hoping to reach California.

Here’s a map from a company presentation showing how it is expanding West:

