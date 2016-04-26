Dunkin Doughnuts is trying out a Southern staple that Chick-fil-A and McDonald's couldn't make successful

Dunkin’ Doughnuts is testing chicken and waffles.

The chain is offering a chicken-and-waffle breakfast sandwich in select restaurants throughout the Tampa and Gainesville, Florida area, reports The Street. The sandwich contains breaded chicken and maple butter, sandwiched between two Belgian waffles.

But it’s far from the first chain to try adding the Southern staple to the menu.

In August 2014, Chick-fil-A began testing chicken and waffles in Georgia. Instead of a sandwich, Chick-fil-A offered the dish in the form of its boneless breaded chicken cutlet, with a maple-syrup flavored waffle and a side of honey.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A Chicken and Waffles

Just one month later, a Chicken and Waffles combo was spotted at a McDonald’s location in California. The restaurant paired Mighty Wings chicken with McGriddle pancakes and a side of Hotcake Syrup.

However, the dish never went national for either chain, and there hasn’t been news of either McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A expanding the tests in the last two years.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts has recently revamped its menu to better compete in the breakfast category, especially as McDonald’s all-day breakfast gains popularity. Dunkin’ has been struggling to counter the increased competition, with the company announcing in February that same-store sales fell 0.8% in the most recent quarter.

