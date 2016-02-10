Dunkin' Doughnuts sued for allegedly making millions of dollars by overcharging customers

According to two recent lawsuits, a dozen Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations in New York and New Jersey overcharged customers around 70% of the time in recent years.

The class actions say that Dunkin’ Doughnuts charged sales tax on items that should not have been impacted, including bottled water and ground coffee in New Jersey and pre-packaged coffee beans in New York, reports the New York Post.

Lawyer Carl Mayer, who filed the suits, says that Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations made an estimated $10 million off New Yorkers and $4 million from New Jersey customers in the last three years.

“Despite being aware of the illegality of their actions, Dunkin’ Doughnuts continues to flaunt the law and dunk their customers, leaving them with a sour taste in their mouth when they buy their sweets,” reads the complaint filed in New York federal court.

The lawsuits argue that the franchisees and Dunkin’ Doughnuts corporate were aware that the locations were charging a “sales tax” on tax-exempt items.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts corporate did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.





