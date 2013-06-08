Dunkin' doughnuts Is About To Look A Lot More Like Starbucks

A remodeled Dunkin’ doughnuts store.

Dunkin’ doughnuts is tired of being labelled as a pit stop.



The brand is distancing itself from its “America Runs on Dunkin'” slogan by sprucing up stores with calm earth tone decor and jazz music, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

The redesign is drawing comparisons to the brand’s competitor, Starbucks.

Dunkin’ CEO Nigel Travis told Patton that the company is redesigning the stores so that people will want to hang out in the afternoons.

“The fanciest can include stained-poplar rails, faux-leather chairs and glass partitions with LED lights that change hues — bluish light is said to have a calming affect while store owners can switch to red or green for the holidays,” Bloomberg writes.

So far, Dunkin’ has implemented the changes in 90 stores. By the end of the year, it aims to have 600 completed.

Dunkin’ doughnuts has been seeking to double the number of its stores to 15,000.

