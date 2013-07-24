Dunkin' Donuts Releases A Special Doughnut To Celebrate The Royal Baby

Dunkin’ doughnuts released special doughnuts celebrating the birth of the royal baby.
Presenting the royal munchkin.
Congrats from #DunkinDonuts! In celebration, we will have our own #RoyalMunchkin coming to U.S. DDs soon! pic.twitter.com/ZUZerBFaTk
— Dunkin’ doughnuts (@DunkinDonuts) July 23, 2013
We stopped by to check them out for ourselves.
Not as many sprinkles.
A Dunkin’ doughnuts employee told us they’re simply glazed munchkins with sprinkles.
After eating them, they’re not actual glazed munchkins, but rather plain mini-doughnut holes with glaze painted on to hold the sprinkles.
Upon our visit, there were even balloons with the message “It’s a boy!” hanging throughout the store.
