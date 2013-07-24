Dunkin' Donuts Releases A Special Doughnut To Celebrate The Royal Baby

Kirsten Acuna

Dunkin’ doughnuts released special doughnuts celebrating the birth of the royal baby.

Presenting the royal munchkin.

We stopped by to check them out for ourselves. 

Not as many sprinkles.

royal munchkin dunkin doughnuts

A Dunkin’ doughnuts employee told us they’re simply glazed munchkins with sprinkles.

After eating them, they’re not actual glazed munchkins, but rather plain mini-doughnut holes with glaze painted on to hold the sprinkles.

Upon our visit, there were even balloons with the message “It’s a boy!” hanging throughout the store.

