Dunkin' Donuts Releases A Special Doughnut To Celebrate The Royal Baby

Dunkin’ doughnuts released special doughnuts celebrating the birth of the royal baby.



Presenting the royal munchkin.

Congrats from #DunkinDonuts! In celebration, we will have our own #RoyalMunchkin coming to U.S. DDs soon! pic.twitter.com/ZUZerBFaTk — Dunkin’ doughnuts (@DunkinDonuts) July 23, 2013

We stopped by to check them out for ourselves.

Not as many sprinkles.

A Dunkin’ doughnuts employee told us they’re simply glazed munchkins with sprinkles.

After eating them, they’re not actual glazed munchkins, but rather plain mini-doughnut holes with glaze painted on to hold the sprinkles.

Upon our visit, there were even balloons with the message “It’s a boy!” hanging throughout the store.

