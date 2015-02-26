Dunkin' Doughnuts just replaced Liverpool's Hillsborough memorial with milkshakes and people are not happy

Dunkin’ Doughnuts is having a nightmare. The US company is under fire for tweeting a picture of an altered version of the Liverpool FC emblem, which replaces the club’s “eternal flame” with milkshake. The Kop Magazine spotted the blunder last night.

The coffee and doughnut retailer is one of Liverpool’s official sponsors, but seemingly failed to recognise the importance of the football club’s flame symbol on its crest: The two, pictured on each side of the central shield, signify the tragic loss of 96 fans who died in a stadium crush at a match in Sheffield in 1989.

In Dunkin’ Doughnut crest, the company also changed the football club name to “DD,” replaced the top fencing with doughnuts and a cup of coffee, and swapped the fans’ song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” with, “America Runs On Dunkin’.” Many feel the move was in bad taste.

Here’s a screengrab of the tweet:





Dunkin Doughnuts has since deleted the image from its Twitter feed and apologised for the mistake. In a statement provided to the Liverpool Echo, the company said:

We apologise for any insensitivity regarding our tweet supporting an LFC-themed promotion featuring the LFC Crest.As a proud partner of LFC, we did not intend any offence, particularly to the Club’s supporters. We have removed the tweet and halted the campaign immediately.

But not before lots of Liverpool fans and others commented on the situation. They called it “insensitive,” among other things.

Do you wanna tell @DunkinDonuts how bad replacing the eternal flame with coffee is or should we? #LFC pic.twitter.com/qnJRkEVDGT

— Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) February 25, 2015

Love to know who at @lfc approved @DunkinDonuts replacing the eternal flames with clear plastic coffee cups pic.twitter.com/9dMnayRzaj

— THE ANFIELD WRAP (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 25, 2015

This is plain wrong on a number of levels… Dunkin Doughnuts apologise for tweeting out edited version of LFC crest http://t.co/DXMXOcbpZY

— Alex Flynn (@alextf75) February 26, 2015

Actually lost for words. @LFC Dunkin Doughnuts apologise for tweeting out edited version of LFC crest http://t.co/AFHBdzc973

— Ap Singh Deol (@Ap823_) February 26, 2015

@TheAnfieldWrap @DunkinDonuts as a main sponsor these idiots should be aware of the history of the club

— STE-A (@ste20877) February 26, 2015

Liverpool and Dunkin’ Doughnuts have been in business since January 2014. The club signed a multi-million pound deal with the doughnut giants that saw the company become the “official coffee, tea, and bakery provider,” the Echo adds.

