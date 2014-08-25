Dunkin' Doughnuts Is Launching A Huge Pumpkin Line-Up In The US From Today

Dunkin’ Doughnuts is starting its autumn menu early in the US.

Beginning today, the doughnut chain will begin offering pumpkin products in stores, the company told Business Insider. By September 1, all the fall offerings will be available.

The brand will be offering pumpkin crème brulee coffee and lattes, various other flavours of pumpkin coffee and lattes, pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin “Munchkin” doughnut holes, pumpkin muffins in stores.

“I’m truly amazed, that every year, our guests show such an enormous amount of anticipation and excitement for the return of pumpkin beverages and baked goods once the summer months come to a close,” said Jeff Miller, executive chef and vice president of culinary innovation.

The brand is also going to be selling pumpkin coffee products in stores and retail locations.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts isn’t the only retailer cashing in on the pumpkin craze.

Starbucks also announced an early roll-out of its pumpkin spice latte, which will be available starting today.

Oreo is also rumoured to be working on a pumpkin spice cookie for fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.