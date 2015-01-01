Dunkin' Doughnuts Is Introducing A Pizza Bagel

Dunkin’ Doughnuts is expanding its menu with a pizza bagel, reports Consumerist.

This new product, which is a bagel smothered in tomato sauce and cheese, will be called a Tomato Mozzarella Supreme Bagel, and according to The Huffington Post.

The confection will be available at select Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations throughout early 2015.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts has disclosed plans for rapid expansion, and adding new menu items is integral to its growth.

In the past few years, the company has introduced several new items to its menu, such as gluten free products, its own rendition of the cronut, and an eggs benedict sandwich.

