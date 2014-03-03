Dunkin' Doughnuts Brand New Breakfast Innovation Is An Eggs Benedict Sandwich

Dunkin’ Doughnuts releases its new Eggs Benedict sandwich today.

The sandwich consists of an English Muffin, Black Forest ham, peppered egg, and Hollandaise spread.

Executive chef Stan Frankenthaler told Business Insider that he was inspired to make a popular breakfast menu item portable.



“I wanted to take this popular breakfast entree that people order in sit-down restaurants and turn it into something people could get quickly and take with them,” Frankenthaler said.

Because Dunkin’ Doughnuts values speed, Frankenthaler had to create a product that employees could assemble instantaneously.

“The biggest innovation challenge was creating the Hollandaise spread,” Frankenthaler said. “The key was to create something that wasn’t messy and could be applied to the English Muffin very quickly.”

Frankenthaler solved this challenge by choosing a consistency very close to Dunkin’ Doughnuts’ cream cheese.

“Our employees are used to putting cream cheese on bagels very quickly, so this is no different,” he said.

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin was also famously inspired by eggs benedict.

Breakfast is the fastest-growing restaurant category. Taco Bell announced its breakfast will go national March 27, while McDonald’s hinted that it might expand hours.

