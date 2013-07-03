See The Next Breakfast Sandwiches From Dunkin' doughnuts

Dunkin’ doughnuts just launched two more breakfast items.



The new Hot & Spicy Breakfast Sandwich and Wake-Up Wrap both have an omelet containing diced jalapeno peppers and pepper jack cheese with habanero, the company announced this week.

The items are then topped with bacon and white cheddar cheese. The sandwich comes on a plain bagel, while the wrap comes in a flour tortilla.

The concoctions have been released on the heels of the company’s glazed doughnut sandwich.

The new items will be available through August at participating locations.

