These are the coolest Dunkin’ menu items from around the world

Indonesia’s Mochi Waffle Donut The mochi waffle doughnut at Dunkin’ Indonesia locations. Dunkin’ Donuts Indonesia’s mochi waffle doughnut is inspired by mochi — a sweet rice cake popular in Asia — and waffles. You can order it in three flavors — original, cinnamon, and cheese and with either a chocolate, hazelnut, or strawberry topping.

Lotus Biscoff biscuit doughnut in Switzerland Lotus Biscoff biscuit doughnut in Switzerland. Dunkin’ Donuts Dunkin’ locations in Switzerland have two doughnuts made with the iconic Lotus Biscoff biscuit, which is a caramelized cookie-like biscuit. Both are made with a Lotus Biscoff glaze, and one is filled with the biscuit while the other is topped with a biscuit crumble.

Stroopwafel doughnut in the Netherlands Stroopwafel doughnut in Dunkin’ Netherlands locations. Dunkin’ Donuts Inspired by the Stroopwafel, a classic Dutch wafer waffle, this doughnut is filled with caramel, dipped in chocolate, and garnished with the iconic Dutch waffle.

Pina colada, watermelon, mango, and berry freezes at Dunkin’ Spain. Pina colada, watermelon, mango, and coffee freezes at Dunkin’ Spain. Dunkin’ Donuts Dunkin’s locations in Spain offer a bevvy of frozen fruit slushies, with flavors including mango, pina colada, watermelon, and red berry.

Boston Manjar doughnut in Chile Boston Manjar doughnut in Dunkin’s Chile locations. Dunkin’ Donuts The Boston Manjar doughnut is covered with chocolate frosting and filled with manjar, a caramelized milk-based delicacy similar to dulce de leche that’s popular in Latin American countries.

Dunkin”s cheese chocolate doughnut Dunkin’s cheese chocolate doughnut. Dunkin’ Donuts This doughnut at the chain’s Malyasian locations is topped with white chocolate frosting and shredded cheddar cheese. The combination of cheese with sweets is popular in Asia, where drinks like cheese tea — where sweet bubble tea is topped with a layer of foamy, salty cheese — are common.

Rocky road doughnut in the UK and Europe Rocky road doughnut in the UK and Europe. Dunkin’ Donuts The rocky road doughnut in UK and European locations uses a chocolate filling and is topped with marshmallows, biscuit crumbs, and a chocolate icing.

Jam and cream doughnut in the United Arab Emirates Jam and cream doughnut in the United Arab Emirates Dunkin’ Donuts This doughnut in the United Arab Emirates is a classic yeast doughnut split in half and filled with strawberry jelly and whipped vanilla buttercream.

Nutella doughnut in Germany Nutella doughnut in Dunkin’s Germany locations. Dunkin’ Donuts Nutella — a favorite spread in Germany — is used for the filling and frosting for this doughnut at Dunkin’ Germany locations.

Gum drop doughnut in Malaysia Dunkin’s gum drop doughnut. Dunkin’ Donuts Dunkin’s locations in Thailand come stocked with doughnuts covered in white chocolate frosting and topped with gum drops.

Sweet red bean doughnut in South Korea Sweet red bean doughnut in Dunkin’ South Korea locations. Dunkin’ Donuts This glazed doughnut is filled with sweet red bean paste, a popular sugary, creamy filling found in many Asian desserts.