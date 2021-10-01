These are the coolest Dunkin’ menu items from around the world

- Dunkin’ has 11,300 stores in 36 countries.
- The store’s doughnuts vary across its international locations, which often put a spin on local flavors.
- Some unique flavors include a cheese chocolate doughnut and a caramelized biscuit doughnut.
Indonesia’s Mochi Waffle Donut
Indonesia’s mochi waffle doughnut is inspired by mochi — a sweet rice cake popular in Asia — and waffles. You can order it in three flavors — original, cinnamon, and cheese and with either a chocolate, hazelnut, or strawberry topping.
Lotus Biscoff biscuit doughnut in Switzerland
Dunkin’ locations in Switzerland have two doughnuts made with the iconic Lotus Biscoff biscuit, which is a caramelized cookie-like biscuit. Both are made with a Lotus Biscoff glaze, and one is filled with the biscuit while the other is topped with a biscuit crumble.
Stroopwafel doughnut in the Netherlands
Inspired by the Stroopwafel, a classic Dutch wafer waffle, this doughnut is filled with caramel, dipped in chocolate, and garnished with the iconic Dutch waffle.
Pina colada, watermelon, mango, and berry freezes at Dunkin’ Spain.
Dunkin’s locations in Spain offer a bevvy of frozen fruit slushies, with flavors including mango, pina colada, watermelon, and red berry.
Boston Manjar doughnut in Chile
The Boston Manjar doughnut is covered with chocolate frosting and filled with manjar, a caramelized milk-based delicacy similar to dulce de leche that’s popular in Latin American countries.
Dunkin”s cheese chocolate doughnut
This doughnut at the chain’s Malyasian locations is topped with white chocolate frosting and shredded cheddar cheese. The combination of cheese with sweets is popular in Asia, where drinks like cheese tea — where sweet bubble tea is topped with a layer of foamy, salty cheese — are common.
Rocky road doughnut in the UK and Europe
The rocky road doughnut in UK and European locations uses a chocolate filling and is topped with marshmallows, biscuit crumbs, and a chocolate icing.
Jam and cream doughnut in the United Arab Emirates
This doughnut in the United Arab Emirates is a classic yeast doughnut split in half and filled with strawberry jelly and whipped vanilla buttercream.
Nutella doughnut in Germany
Nutella — a favorite spread in Germany — is used for the filling and frosting for this doughnut at Dunkin’ Germany locations.
Gum drop doughnut in Malaysia
Dunkin’s locations in Thailand come stocked with doughnuts covered in white chocolate frosting and topped with gum drops.
Sweet red bean doughnut in South Korea
This glazed doughnut is filled with sweet red bean paste, a popular sugary, creamy filling found in many Asian desserts.
Vegan doughnuts in Belgium
Dunkin’ rolled out 40 vegan varieties in its stores in Belgium, with flavors including chocolate chip, banana, and peanut butter and jelly.