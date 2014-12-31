Dunkin' Doughnuts Is Plotting A Huge Expansion

Expect to see more Dunkin’ Doughnuts shops in the near future.

According to Quartz, Dunkin’ Brands CEO Nigel Travis wants 200 Dunkin’ Doughnuts in California in the next five years.

Travis also plans to re-launch Dunkin’ Doughnuts in Brazil, where it closed its doors in 2005, in 2015, and he plans to have 100 shops there by 2020. Additionally, he is aiming for an expansion across the UK, with 144 new stores set to open.

This vast expansion plan is in part because Dunkin’ Doughnuts is not nearly as ubiquitous as other coffee chains are in the US. In fact, there aren’t any locations in several states throughout the midwest, such as Minnesota. Shops are sparse in Texas, California, and throughout the Pacific Northwest, too. Travis knows that it would be impossible to keep the company alive without expanding outside of state lines.

Travis’s strategy for expanding internationally is to re-brand the franchise in every new country. This might even mean changing the brand’s namesake menu completely. For instance, in India, Dunkin’ Doughnuts introduced a burger called the “Tough Guy Burger.” The Wall Street Journal also reported that the doughnuts on the diverse menu include unique flavours, like white chocolate with guava and chilli.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts has already been experimenting with innovating its menu. In 2013, the company introduced gluten-free pastries to the menu.

