10 Things You Need To Know About The Dunkin' doughnuts IPO

Joe Weisenthal
Dunkin' doughnuts

Dunkin’ doughnuts is public!

The stock is up 40% today, after pricing at $19 last night.

We’ve gone through the S-1 filing and found some interesting nuggets.

Total 2010 revenue was $577 million vs. $528 million in 2009

There are 9,805 Dunkin' doughnuts stores around the world

Of those, 3,006 were international

Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1

Same-store sale growth has definitely been slower than it was in the early part of the decade.

Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1

It costs about $474,000 to open a Dunkin' doughnuts franchise

From the S-1 filing: 'We believe that our restaurants offer a compelling investment opportunity to our franchisees, which in turn generates franchisee demand for additional restaurants. In the U.S., new traditional format Dunkin' doughnuts stores opened during fiscal 2010, excluding gas and convenience locations, generated average weekly sales of approximately $16,400, or annualized unit volumes of approximately $855,000, while the average capital expenditure required to open a new traditional restaurant site in the U.S., excluding gas and convenience locations, was approximately $474,000 in 2010.'

The company's growth strategy is to increase its sale of beverages, and dominate the breakfast market.

Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1

The company sees a HUGE opportunity outside of the Northeast

In New England, there's one Dunkin' doughnuts for every 9,700 people.

In the West, there's one Dunkin' doughnuts for every 1.19 MILLION people.

It also sees big expansion opportunities in South Korea and the Mideast.

Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1

Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1

Dunkin' doughnuts was founded in 1940 by a man named Bill Rosenberg

The company's competitors include 7-Eleven, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Quick Trip, Starbucks, Subway, Tim Hortons, WaWa and Wendy's

Total compensation for CEO Nigel Travis was $5.5 million

He was previously CEO and President of Pappa John's pizza.

Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1

Now for more on food investing...

Here's everything you need to know about the red-hot Greek yogurt market >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.