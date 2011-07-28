10 Things You Need To Know About The Dunkin' doughnuts IPO

Dunkin’ doughnuts is public!
The stock is up 40% today, after pricing at $19 last night.
We’ve gone through the S-1 filing and found some interesting nuggets.
From the S-1 filing: 'We believe that our restaurants offer a compelling investment opportunity to our franchisees, which in turn generates franchisee demand for additional restaurants. In the U.S., new traditional format Dunkin' doughnuts stores opened during fiscal 2010, excluding gas and convenience locations, generated average weekly sales of approximately $16,400, or annualized unit volumes of approximately $855,000, while the average capital expenditure required to open a new traditional restaurant site in the U.S., excluding gas and convenience locations, was approximately $474,000 in 2010.'
The company's growth strategy is to increase its sale of beverages, and dominate the breakfast market.
In New England, there's one Dunkin' doughnuts for every 9,700 people.
In the West, there's one Dunkin' doughnuts for every 1.19 MILLION people.
It also sees big expansion opportunities in South Korea and the Mideast.
Source: Dunkin-doughnuts S-1
The company's competitors include 7-Eleven, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Quick Trip, Starbucks, Subway, Tim Hortons, WaWa and Wendy's
