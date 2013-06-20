Dunkin' doughnuts Just Changed The Game Again

Dunkin’ doughnuts is going to start selling gluten-free pastries.



The move is a first for a sweets-focused fast food chain, and could give Dunkin’ an edge over competitors like Starbucks and McDonald’s, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

The retailer will sell gluten-free doughnuts and muffins in all its U.S. stores this year, a spokesman told Patton.

Gluten is a protein complex found in wheat flour. A growing number of people are allergic to the protein, and going gluten-free has become a fad diet endorsed by celebrities like Miley Cyrus.

Domino’s offers a gluten-free pizza, while Starbucks has said it’s considered adding items to the menu.

Patton points out that the gluten-free items aren’t always lower in calories than regular. For instance, a wheat-free doughnut has 320 calories, compared with 260 for a glazed doughnut.

Dunkin’ doughnuts has experienced rapid growth since it started offering specialty coffee drinks and breakfast sandwiches in addition to its standard products.

The company didn’t say whether the doughnut breakfast sandwich would be available in a gluten-free variety.

