Dunkin' Doughnuts is following Starbucks' lead with its new menu offering

Dunkin’ Doughnuts is following Starbucks’ lead, adding almond milk to its menus nationwide.

By the end of August, almond milk will be available at all Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations in the US, the chain announced Thursday. The doughnut-and-coffee chain first began offering almond milk, made by Blue Diamond Growers, in 2014, and has offered the dairy alternative at the majority of locations since then.

Earlier this month, Starbucks responded to one of its customers’ biggest complaints by adding almond milk to its menu. It will be available nationwide in September.



Dairy alternatives have been a major trend in the coffee industry recently.

In 2015, coconut milk joined soy milk among Starbucks’ non-dairy milk options. This summer, the popularity of the Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato and the secret menu’s Pink Drink at Starbucks led to such a spike in coconut milk’s popularity that locations across the US were running out of the dairy alternative.

According to Mintel data, cited by Starbucks, 58% of US adults consume non-dairy milk, with almond milk ranking as the most popular option. Now, it’s an option that can be found at both of America’s biggest coffee giants.

