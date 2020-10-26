Dunkin' Brands surges 18% after confirming report that it's in talks to go private for $8.8 billion

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Dunkin’ Brands surged 18% on Monday after the coffee company confirmed a New York Times report that it held preliminary talks to go private in a deal worth at least $US8.8 billion.

Inspire Brands would buy out Dunkin’ for $US106.50 per share, representing potential upside of 20% from Friday’s close.

Inspire Brands is a private-equity backed firm that owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, and Jimmy John’s.

“There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

Dunkin’ Brands surged on Monday after the coffee-shop company confirmed a report from the New York Times that it is in preliminary discussions to be acquired for $US8.8 billion by Inspire Brands.

Inspire Brands would acquire Dunkin’ for $US106.50 per share, according to the report, representing 20% potential upside from Friday’s close.

Dunkin’ surged 18% in Monday trades to just below the $US106.50 offer price.

Inspire Brands is a private-equity backed firm that owns a growing portfolio of restaurant brands, including: Jimmy John’s, Arby’s, Sonic Drive-In, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The potential deal, according to The New York Times, could be announced as soon as Monday.

“There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

