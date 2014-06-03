How Dunkin' Doughnuts And Starbucks Are Luring Lunch Diners

Dunkin’ Doughnuts and Starbucks are trying to lure lunch diners now that fast food chains like McDonald’s and Taco Bell are competing more aggressively for the morning crowd.

As part of its push for mid-day customers, Dunkin’ Doughnuts launched a grilled chicken flatbread sandwich Monday, marking the first time that grilled chicken has ever been offered by the doughnut chain, Bloomberg’s Leslie Patton reports.

The 360-calorie sandwich is served on a multigrain flatbread and topped with ancho chipotle sauce and reduced fat cheddar cheese.

“Chicken is one of the most popular choices for lunch,” John Costello, Dunkin’ Doughnuts’ president of global marketing and innovation, said in a release. “As our brand grows and more and more guests visit our shops in the afternoon and evening, providing the widest variety of new and innovative all-day menu items remains a key to our continued success.”

The menu addition comes after Starbucks’ launch last month of tests for several new sandwich offerings, including a grilled chicken sandwich with bacon and swiss and a beef brisket and cheddar baguette.

The coffee chain is planning to formally launch a new line of sandwiches and lunch offerings next year, executives said in an April conference call.

“As we rollout our enhanced lunch program next year, complemented by a diverse beverage lineup including Teavana tea and handcrafted sodas, we absolutely believe Starbucks stores across the U.S. will increasingly be seen as a destination for quick, delicious and high-quality lunch,” Chief Operating Officer Troy Alstead said during the call.

Starbucks is also targeting the dinner crowd by expanding its “Evenings” menu, which consists of small plates, wine and beer, to more than 1,000 of its cafes.

About 40% of Dunkin’ Doughnuts’ sales are generated after 11 a.m. By comparison, Starbucks gets 60% of its sales during that time period, according to Bloomberg.

