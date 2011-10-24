Legendary Coach Says The Colts Could Trade Peyton Manning If They Draft Andrew Luck

Tony Dungy says the Colts should consider trading Peyton Manning if they pick up Stanford QB Andrew Luck in the NFL Draft.



Here’s what he said on Dan Patrick’s radio show:

“I would see [Peyton] competing and playing as long as he wanted. And if it gets to the point to where, hey, he comes back and it looks like he’s gonna play three or four more years, and you say, ‘We’ve got Andrew Luck, we’ve got an asset, we trade [Peyton]. I think that asset is too much to pass up, even if your quarterback wasn’t all that happy about it.”

He’s not exactly saying Indy should ship off Peyton immediately. And all of this is insanely premature considering we’re not even halfway through the season.

But the fact at Dungy — who became a Colts legend after leading them to the Super Bowl — says the Colts could part ways with Manning is significant.

It shows that the Manning Era is moving into its final phase, and Peyton isn’t the commodity he used to be.

It also tells you how much NFL insiders are enamoured with Andrew Luck.

