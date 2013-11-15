Florida Sinkhole Swallows Two Homes

Two homes in Dunedin, a town on Florida’s west coast, have partially collapsed into a sinkhole,

according toFox Tampa Bay.

This video shows the scene:

WFLA News Channel 8

NBC News reports that the sinkhole appeared this morning and is currently 30 feet wide by 30 feet deep. No injuries have been reported in this incident, but the 1100 block of Robmar Road in Dunedin has now been evacuated.

“There was apparently some work being done to try to fill in what they thought was a sinkhole beneath the house the last couple of days,” Dunedin Fire Chief Jeff Parks said, according to NBC. “The owner woke up this morning at 5:40 when he heard noises on his back porch and went out and found the sinkhole at that point.” That’s when the owner discovered that his pool and a boat had been swallowed by the sinkhole.

