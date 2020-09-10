Watch the epic new trailer for 'Dune' starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and more

Libby Torres
Chiabella James/Warner Bros. PicturesTimothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Dune.’
  • The trailer for the upcoming sci-fi epic “Dune” was released on Wednesday.
  • Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and more, the film focuses on Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he defends his family from their interplanetary rivals, the Harkonnens.
  • In the trailer, Paul and his family fight for survival on the planet Arrakis after being betrayed by one of their own.
  • And on Arrakis, Paul also encounters a mysterious Fremen woman named Chani (Zendaya), who soon becomes his primary love interest.
  • “Dune” is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on December 18, 2020.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

