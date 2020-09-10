Watch the epic new trailer for 'Dune' starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and more

- The trailer for the upcoming sci-fi epic “Dune” was released on Wednesday.
- Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and more, the film focuses on Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he defends his family from their interplanetary rivals, the Harkonnens.
- In the trailer, Paul and his family fight for survival on the planet Arrakis after being betrayed by one of their own.
- And on Arrakis, Paul also encounters a mysterious Fremen woman named Chani (Zendaya), who soon becomes his primary love interest.
- “Dune” is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on December 18, 2020.
Someone once said, “he who controls the spice controls when the Dune trailer drops.” We control the spice.
This is the EXCLUSIVE look at the #DuneMovie trailer. pic.twitter.com/38TcAtWnAp
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 9, 2020
