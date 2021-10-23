7 ‘Dune’ stars who have also played Marvel and DC characters

- Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film “Dune” is now available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max.
- The star-studded film includes many actors who have also played Marvel and DC characters.
- Zendaya (Chani) plays MJ in the MCU and Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) stars as Aquaman in the DCEU.
Zendaya’s “Dune” character is a member of the Fremen tribe, who meets Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides on Arrakis.
In the DCEU, the actor brings his brawn and charisma to his role as Aquaman.
He’s played the comic-book character in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” both versions of “Justice League,” and a standalone “Aquaman” film released in 2018.
He’ll return for an upcoming “Aquaman” sequel titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”
His suit also had a cooling system, similar to what Marvel stars have to prevent overheating in their superhero costumes.
Skarsgård’s role as Erik Selvig in the MCU required much less of a physical transformation. The astrophysicist has appeared in “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
Prior to his “Dune” role, Brolin played various comic-book characters.
First, he starred as the titular bounty hunter in DC’s 2010 movie “Jonah Hex.” Then, he played Marvel villains Nathan Summers/Cable (in “Deadpool 2”) and the Mad Titan named Thanos (as part of the MCU’s Infinity Saga).
“It validated every decision I had made in my career,” he said.
Nowadays, the wrestler-turned-actor is also known for his role as the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Drax. He’s played the Marvel character in four films so far and will return for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Recently, he also did voice work for the animated feature, “Batman: The Long Halloween.”