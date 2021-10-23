Search

7 ‘Dune’ stars who have also played Marvel and DC characters

Olivia Singh
A picture of Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin in 'Dune.'
Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin in ‘Dune.’ Warner Bros.
  • Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film “Dune” is now available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max.
  • The star-studded film includes many actors who have also played Marvel and DC characters.
  • Zendaya (Chani) plays MJ in the MCU and Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) stars as Aquaman in the DCEU.
Zendaya stars as Chani in “Dune,” but fans will also recognize her for her role as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On the left: Zendaya as Chani in 'Dune.' On the right: Zendaya as MJ in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'
On the left: Zendaya as Chani in ‘Dune.’ On the right: Zendaya as MJ in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures; Sony/Marvel
The former Disney Channel star made her first appearance as MJ alongside Tom Holland in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Since then, she’s also starred in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and will return in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (set for release on December 17). 

Zendaya’s “Dune” character is a member of the Fremen tribe, who meets Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides on Arrakis.

Jason Momoa is known for playing strong, fearless characters like Duncan Idaho in “Dune” and Aquaman/Arthur Curry in the DC Extended Universe.
On the left: Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in 'Dune.' On the right: Momoa as Aquaman in 'Aquaman.'
On the left: Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in ‘Dune.’ On the right: Momoa as Aquaman in ‘Aquaman.’ Warner Bros.; Warner Bros.
Momoa’s “Dune” character is a warrior and guardian of House Atreides.

In the DCEU, the actor brings his brawn and charisma to his role as Aquaman.

He’s played the comic-book character in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” both versions of “Justice League,” and a standalone “Aquaman” film released in 2018.

He’ll return for an upcoming “Aquaman” sequel titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Stellan Skarsgård is unrecognizable as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in “Dune,” but looks more like himself as Erik Selvig in the MCU.
On the left: Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. On the right: Skarsgård as Erik Selvig in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'
On the left: Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. On the right: Skarsgård as Erik Selvig in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’ Warner Bros.; Marvel Studios
Skarsgård’s “Dune” character is the villain at the center of the epic movie. The actor wore a full-body prosthetic suit that weighed almost 88 pounds (40kg). It took the make-up artists six-and-a-half hours to apply the bodysuit and full makeup.

His suit also had a cooling system, similar to what Marvel stars have to prevent overheating in their superhero costumes. 

Skarsgård’s role as Erik Selvig in the MCU required much less of a physical transformation. The astrophysicist has appeared in “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Josh Brolin’s extensive acting career includes roles in “Dune,” along with Marvel and DC roles.
From left: Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in 'Dune,' Thanos in 'Avengers: Endgame,' Cable in 'Deadpool 2,' and Jonah Hex in 'Jonah Hex.'
From left: Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in ‘Dune,’ Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Cable in ‘Deadpool 2,’ and Jonah Hex in ‘Jonah Hex.’ Warner Bros.; Marvel Studios/Disney; 20th Century Fox; Warner Bros.
In “Dune,” the actor portrays Gurney Halleck, an Atreides soldier, friend of the family, and weapons instructor to Paul. 

Prior to his “Dune” role, Brolin played various comic-book characters. 

First, he starred as the titular bounty hunter in DC’s 2010 movie “Jonah Hex.” Then, he played Marvel villains Nathan Summers/Cable (in “Deadpool 2”) and the Mad Titan named Thanos (as part of the MCU’s Infinity Saga).

Dave Bautista stars as a villain in “Dune” and a superhero in the MCU.
On the left: Dave Bautista in 'Dune.' On the right: Bautista in 'Avengers: Infinity War.'
On the left: Dave Bautista in ‘Dune.’ On the right: Bautista in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Warner Bros.; Marvel Studios
In “Dune,” he stars as Beast Rabban Harkonnen. Bautista told Entertainment Weekly that he “almost broke down in tears” when he landed the role, “because it meant so much to me.”

“It validated every decision I had made in my career,” he said.

Nowadays, the wrestler-turned-actor is also known for his role as the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Drax. He’s played the Marvel character in four films so far and will return for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Before playing Baron Harkonnen’s mentat named Piter de Vries in “Dune,” David Dastmalchian took on various Marvel and DC roles.
From left: David Dastmalchian as Piter de Vries in “Dune,” Kurt in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' Thomas Schiff in 'The Dark Knight,' and Polka-Dot Man in 'The Suicide Squad.'
From left: David Dastmalchian as Piter de Vries in “Dune,” Kurt in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’ Thomas Schiff in ‘The Dark Knight,’ and Polka-Dot Man in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Warner Bros.; Marvel Studios/Disney; Warner Bros.; Warner Bros.
In his first-ever movie role, Dastmalchian had a minor part as one of the Joker’s thugs in “The Dark Knight.” Since then, he’s played Kurt in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise, Abra Kadabra on The CW’s “The Flash,” and Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”

Recently, he also did voice work for the animated feature, “Batman: The Long Halloween.”

Oscar Isaac, who stars as Duke Leto Atreides in “Dune,” will be making his Marvel debut in the upcoming Disney+ show “Moon Knight.
Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides in 'Dune.'
Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides in ‘Dune.’ Warner Bros.
The show, directed by Mohamed Diab and costarring Ethan Hawke, centers on a vigilante named Marc Spector (Isaac) who has dissociative identity disorder and gains moon-based superpowers.
