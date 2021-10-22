Here’s the star-studded cast of the new ‘Dune’ movie and who they’re playing

Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, a young nobleman who eventually becomes a leader of the Fremen people.

The son of Duke Leto, Paul accompanies his family as they depart from their home planet of Caladan to take control of Arrakis at the start of “Dune.”

Once they arrive on Arrakis, the Atreides family is betrayed by rival family the Harkonnens in a Red Wedding-esque twist, but Jessica and Paul manage to escape to the desert and find refuge with the Fremen people.

Much of “Dune” focuses on Paul’s transformation from a relatively inexperienced young nobleman to the Kwisatz Haderach — an all-seeing and nearly infallible messiah whose return was prophesied by the all-female Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which Jessica is a part of.