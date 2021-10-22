Here’s the star-studded cast of the new ‘Dune’ movie and who they’re playing

The new “Dune” stars Timothée Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, among other A-listers.
Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Rebecca Ferguson also have major roles.
The film, based on a 1965 novel, premiered in theaters and on HBO Max Thursday.
Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, a young nobleman who eventually becomes a leader of the Fremen people.
The son of Duke Leto, Paul accompanies his family as they depart from their home planet of Caladan to take control of Arrakis at the start of “Dune.”
Once they arrive on Arrakis, the Atreides family is betrayed by rival family the Harkonnens in a Red Wedding-esque twist, but Jessica and Paul manage to escape to the desert and find refuge with the Fremen people.
Much of “Dune” focuses on Paul’s transformation from a relatively inexperienced young nobleman to the Kwisatz Haderach — an all-seeing and nearly infallible messiah whose return was prophesied by the all-female Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which Jessica is a part of.
Oscar Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father.
The patriarch of House Atreides, Duke Leto is regarded by his people as a just and fair leader. Early in “Dune,” he accepts an assignment by the Padishah Emperor to take control of spice production on Arrakis, although it’s later revealed to be a trap.
Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and a member of the Bene Gesserit.
A Bene Gesserit priestess and Duke Leto’s companion (often referred to as his “concubine”), Lady Jessica takes on new prominence in the upcoming “Dune” remake.
“She’s a mother, she’s a concubine, she’s a soldier,” Ferguson, who plays Jessica, said. “Denis was very respectful of Frank’s work in the book, [but] the quality of the arcs for much of the women have been brought up to a new level. There were some shifts he did, and they are beautifully portrayed now.”
Josh Brolin stars as Gurney Halleck, an Atreides soldier and mentor to Paul.
A trusted warrior and friend to the Atreides family, Halleck is originally Paul’s weapons teacher on Caladan. After the fall of House Atreides on Arrakis, Halleck escapes, later reuniting with Paul and Jessica after they’ve found refuge with the Fremen.
Jason Momoa is Duncan Idaho, another Atreides foot soldier.
Like Halleck, Idaho is a trusted Atreides warrior who helps teach Paul how to fight.
Javier Bardem, pictured here with director Denis Villeneuve, plays Fremen leader Stilgar.
Stilgar is the leader of the Fremen tribe, a group of people indigenous to Arrakis who live in the open desert. While initially suspicious of Paul and Jessica at first, he later grows to trust them, and even helps Paul plot his revenge against the Harkonnens.
Zendaya stars as Chani, a Fremen tribe member and eventual love interest of Paul Atreides.
Before Paul even arrives on Arrakis or meets the Fremen, he’s haunted by visions of a woman with striking blue eyes who asks him about his “home planet.”
This woman eventually turns out to be Chani, a fearless Fremen tribe member who eventually strikes up a romance with Paul after he joins them in the desert.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays Liet Kynes, an ecologist on Arrakis.
“As much as I deeply love the book, I felt that the baron was flirting very often with caricature,” Villeneuve said. “And I tried to bring him a bit more dimension. That’s why I brought in Stellan.”
“Stellan has something in the eyes,” he continued. “You feel that there’s someone thinking, thinking, thinking — that has tension and is calculating inside, deep in the eyes. I can testify, it can be quite frightening.”