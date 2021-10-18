The cast of ‘Dune’ stunned at the movie’s London premiere. Here are the 11 best photos from the red carpet.
Libby Torres
-
The cast of “Dune” walked the red carpet together before the film’s London premiere on Monday.
-
Here’s what stars like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya got up to ahead of the screening.
- “Dune” is directed by Denis Villeneuve, and premieres in the US on Friday.
Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in the film.
Zendaya plays Chani, a fierce warrior from the planet Arrakis and Paul’s love interest.
Jason Momoa stars as Duncan Idaho, a skilled Atreides fighter and mentor to Paul.
Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica Atreides, is played by Rebecca Ferguson.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays the ecologist Dr. Liet-Kynes.
The role of scheming adviser Piter de Vries is played by David Dastmalchian.
Babs Olusanmokun plays Jamis, a member of the mysterious Fremen tribe.
Denis Villeneuve directs the film, which is based on the novel by Frank Herbert.
Villeneuve walked the carpet with his partner, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe.
Zendaya and Chalamet posed together for some photos.
The two also enjoyed a silly moment with Momoa on the red carpet.