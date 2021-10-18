The cast of ‘Dune’ stunned at the movie’s London premiere. Here are the 11 best photos from the red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in the film. Timothée Chalamet at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Zendaya plays Chani, a fierce warrior from the planet Arrakis and Paul’s love interest. Zendaya at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Jason Momoa stars as Duncan Idaho, a skilled Atreides fighter and mentor to Paul. Jason Momoa at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica Atreides, is played by Rebecca Ferguson. Rebecca Ferguson at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays the ecologist Dr. Liet-Kynes. Sharon Duncan-Brewster at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Mike Marsland/WireImage

The role of scheming adviser Piter de Vries is played by David Dastmalchian. David Dastmalchian attends the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Babs Olusanmokun plays Jamis, a member of the mysterious Fremen tribe. Babs Olusanmokun at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Lia Toby/Getty Images

Denis Villeneuve directs the film, which is based on the novel by Frank Herbert. Denis Villeneuve at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Lia Toby/Getty Images

Villeneuve walked the carpet with his partner, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe. Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Lia Toby/Getty Images

Zendaya and Chalamet posed together for some photos. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros