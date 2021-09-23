Jason Momoa dedicated his big ‘Dune’ fight scene to ‘Khaleesi,’ Emilia Clarke

Jason Momoa stars in ‘Dune’ as Duncan Idaho. Warner Bros. Pictures/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Jaguar UK

Jason Momoa posted a YouTube video of him rehearsing and filming his “Dune” fight scenes.

“Dune” was filmed back in 2019, and in the video, Momoa said he’d just watched the “GoT” finale.

Momoa dedicated the fight scene to his Emilia Clarke: “This fight’s for you, Khaleesi!”

Jason Momoa dedicated one of his biggest fight scenes in the upcoming epic movie “Dune” to his former “Game of Thrones” Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke.

Momoa posted a behind-the-scenes video to his YouTube channel, detailing how he prepared to play his “Dune” character Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides and one of the mentors to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

In the video, Momoa was seen being taken through the choreography of one of his biggest fights and then practicing the routine over and over again. The video also showed Momoa on set preparing to shoot the fight scene after plenty of practice.

However, “Dune” was filmed some time ago and Momoa dated the video with a cute throwaway line to Daenerys Targaryen actress Clarke.

“I just saw the season finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ last night. This fight is for you Khaleesi,” Momoa said in full “Dune” costume before filming the scene.

In “Game of Thrones,” Momoa played Khal Drogo, the lover of Clarke’s Daenerys. Although the two only worked together for one season of the 8-season HBO series, Clarke and Momoa formed a special bond that they still share to this day.

Recently, Clarke said that Momoa got her “as drunk as humanly possible” at a “Game of Thrones” reunion when they celebrated the birthday of the show’s co-creator, David Benioff.

Momoa and Clarke both posted photos of the two of them at the event to their Instagrams, with Momoa captioning his picture: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever.”

In the video, Momoa said he was nervous before filming his big fight scene.

“Three weeks of training. You’re a little nervous before you do the big fight. Don’t want to get hurt, don’t want to hurt anybody. It’s also pretty exciting,” Momoa said.

“We got to learn this massive fight we broke into five sections, and then three other fights. It’s really, really cool. I just tried to find Duncan’s style.”

Later on in the “Dune” video, Momoa could be seen talking to the director of the movie, Denis Villeneuve, who recently said that Marvel makes “cut and paste” movies.

“Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit,” Villeneuve said of the MCU. “But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don’t feel capable of being pessimistic at all.”

“Dune” features many prominent MCU actors, including MJ actress Zendaya, Thanos actor Josh Brolin, Drax actor Dave Bautista, Kurt actor David Dastmalchian, and Erik Selvig actor Stellan Skarsgård.

The movie comes out on October 22 in the US and stars Timothée Chalamet as the movie’s lead.