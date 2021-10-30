Here’s where all of the major characters in ‘Dune’ end up after the events of the first film

“Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels to the desert planet Arrakis.
The film is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, and ends halfway through the events of the book.
Here’s where all the major characters in the new “Dune” movie end up. Warning: spoilers ahead.
Paul becomes one of the Fremen tribe at the end of “Dune.”
After his knife fight with Fremen warrior Jamis, Paul and his mother Jessica are allowed to join the Fremen tribe as they travel to Sietch Tabr.
Jamis had objected to Paul and Jessica’s presence amongst the tribe following their escape from the Harkonnens, meaning that Paul had to fatally wound the Fremen warrior in order to join them.
Prior to his fight with Jamis, Paul and Chani share a moment, with Chani lending Paul a dagger sacred to her family.
Jessica joins Paul and the Fremen as well.
Despite Jessica’s misgivings over having Paul battle for a spot amongst the Fremen — she tried to persuade him to return to the Atreides’ home planet of Caladan following the Harkonnen coup — she eventually joins him in the tribe after he kills Jamis.
Aware that Paul is, in fact, the Kwisatz Haderach, Jessica has no choice but to follow him as he attempts to bring peace to Arrakis through an alliance with the Fremen.
Stilgar accepts Paul and Jessica into the Fremen community.
During Paul and Jamis’ fight, Stilgar is in disbelief that Paul hasn’t killed anyone before — meaning Jamis is the first opponent Paul’s killed in combat.
Following Jamis’ death, Stilgar officially welcomes Paul and Jessica into the tribe.
Chani gives Paul a sacred knife before his fight with Jamis.
Even though he’d seen her several times in his dreams, the end of the film is the first time Paul and Chani actually meet. After fleeing into the desert following the Harkonnen attack, Paul and Jessica encounter the Fremen, and Paul is forced to battle Jamis to the death.
Prior to the fight, Chani and Paul have a short conversation, where Chani lends him a sacred dagger, telling the young nobleman that it will be an “honor” to die while using it.
Much to Chani’s (and the rest of the tribe’s) surprise, Paul is able to kill Jamis and secure a place for himself and Jessica amongst the tribe.
Duncan Idaho dies while defending Paul and Jessica in the desert.
Duncan survives the initial Harkonnen attack on Arrakis, and manages to escape in an ornithopter (a specialized helicopter used by people living on Arrakis).
He later encounters Paul and Jessica in the desert, reuniting with them briefly before Sardaukar forces discover them. Duncan dies while fighting an impressive number of Sardaukar — allowing Paul and Jessica to escape into the deep desert.
Gurney Halleck leads the Atreides counterattack during the coup.
As weapons master of House Atreides (and one of Duke Leto’s most trusted and powerful advisers), Gurney is at the front lines during the Harkonnen attack on Arrakis. The last viewers see of him, he’s charging into battle alongside a legion of Atreides soldiers.
While Gurney’s fate at the end of the first film is technically unknown, fans of Herbert’s novels (and David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation) will remember that Gurney does survive the Harkonnen attack.
Duke Leto dies after being captured by the Harkonnens.
During the attack on Arrakis, Leto is incapacitated by Dr. Yueh, his personal physician who was secretly working with the Harkonnens.
But before Yueh hands him over, he replaces one of Leto’s teeth with a poison gas capsule, telling Leto to bite down hard in order to release the deadly gas.
After he’s in Harkonnen hands, Leto lures the Baron close to his face, giving him a chance to release the gas and kill almost everyone in the room. Leto dies as a result of the poison gas as well.
Baron Harkonnen is nearly killed by Leto’s poison, but ultimately survives.
Baron Harkonnen successfully leads an attack on Atreides-held Arrakis midway through the film, ensuring that Duke Leto and all his forces are killed. He also attempts to have Paul and Jessica murdered as well, but they manage to escape to the desert.
While speaking with an incapacitated Leto after the attack, the Baron is nearly killed by the poison gas released from Leto’s tooth, but is able to survive since he had his shields up.
Last viewers see of the Baron, he’s undergoing a healing process in a terrifying tub of black goo.
Glossu Rabban takes control over Arrakis following the fall of House Atreides.
After the Harkonnen coup on Arrakis, the Baron places Glossu Rabban in charge, ordering him to sell off spice reserves and restart spice mining.
The brutish Glossu Rabban is more than up for the task, thus beginning a new era of Harkonnen rule on the desert planet.