Here’s where all of the major characters in ‘Dune’ end up after the events of the first film

Chani gives Paul a sacred knife before his fight with Jamis.

Even though he’d seen her several times in his dreams, the end of the film is the first time Paul and Chani actually meet. After fleeing into the desert following the Harkonnen attack, Paul and Jessica encounter the Fremen, and Paul is forced to battle Jamis to the death.

Prior to the fight, Chani and Paul have a short conversation, where Chani lends him a sacred dagger, telling the young nobleman that it will be an “honor” to die while using it.

Much to Chani’s (and the rest of the tribe’s) surprise, Paul is able to kill Jamis and secure a place for himself and Jessica amongst the tribe.