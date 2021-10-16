Everything you need to know about the ‘Dune’ universe before seeing the new movie

Also in the mix is the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

An ancient, secretive, all-female organization, the Bene Gesserit are key power players in Imperium politics — the Padishah Emperor himself even has a Bene Gesserit in his court to work as his Truthsayer, and Bene Gesserit forces are at work on nearly every planet in “Dune.”

The sisterhood has carefully-crafted plans for the Imperium, primarily wanting to guide humanity to a path of enlightenment and eventually have a Bene Gesserit on the throne. Their plans are dependent on the arrival of their messiah, the Kwisatz Haderach.

Lady Jessica, herself a Bene Gesserit, was required by the sisterhood to give birth to a daughter, who would in turn be wed to Feyd-Rautha (another nephew of Baron Harkonnen) and end the feud between the houses. The daughter of Jessica and Leto would eventually give birth to the Kwisatz Haderach, who’d later rule over the entire empire.

But Jessica disobeys the plans of the sisterhood by giving birth to her son Paul, ultimately choosing love for Duke Leto over Bene Gesserit breeding plans. Paul is considered a potential Kwisatz Haderach himself, earning a visit from the Mother Superior Mohiam at the beginning of “Dune.”

In addition to their powerful politics, the Bene Gesserit are also highly-trained in both hand-to-hand combat (called “the weirding way”), and in coercion, using “The Voice” to compel subjects to do their bidding.

The Bene Gesserit additionally have knowledge of events to come — meaning that they’re acutely aware of what will happen when Paul and his family arrive on Arrakis.