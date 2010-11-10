Duncan Sheik Is Making "American Psycho: The Musical"

Photo: hutnyk.files.wordpress.com

Soon New Yorkers will be able to watch Patrick Bateman sing, dance, and kill some b*tches live, on stage, in a new musical planned for release at some unknown date in the future.The musical version of American Psycho, the 2000 movie about a M&A banker secretly addicted to carving flesh, has been in production since February 2010.



Exciting.

The team making “American Psycho: The Musical” is a powerful duo – Duncan Sheik, who’s writing the score, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who’s writing the storybook.

Sheik, you’ll remember, recently won major acclaim for his work on the Broadway musical, Spring Awakening. (He also wrote and sung the 1990s song, “Barely Breathing.”) And Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is a writer for HBO’s Big Love and a comic book writer, most notably.

In other words, the creators are perfect for the project. American Psycho caused such a stir that Simon & Schuster cancelled publication. Sheik’s Spring Awakening is a rock musical version of a controversial German play (also called Spring Awakening), and Aguirre-Sacasa writes about polygamy.

So controversy is like cake to them.

Add to the mix a psychopathically materialistic banker, gruff comic book style, and song – and American Psycho’s dark satire should look really good on stage.

Via Backstage

